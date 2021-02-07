The Islanders went 11-7-4 in division play and 15-14-4 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Islanders averaged 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.
In their last matchup on Jan. 16, the Rangers won 5-0. Pavel Buchnevich recorded a team-high 3 points for the Rangers.
INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (upper body), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Brendan Smith: day to day (upper body).
Islanders: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.