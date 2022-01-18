Giroux snapped a tie with his 12th goal early in the third period. Giroux, the team’s lone All-Star representative, has played all 979 career games with the Flyers and was part of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final team. But in the final year of his contract, and with the Flyers well out of the playoff race, he could be playing his final games in Philadelphia before the March 21 trade deadline. There’s still value in the 34-year-old Giroux, and the two sides just may want to work out a deal that positions him to finally raise the Cup.