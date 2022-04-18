Isles' Barzal fined $2,500 for grabbing Marner from bench

NEW YORK — New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for making contact with a player on the ice while on the bench Sunday night’s loss at Toronto.
Marner on Hockey Night in Canada called it a first and said: “Hopefully he gets fined for that. That would be pretty great.”
“Me and him have played a lot against each other, played with each other a couple times,” Marner said after the game. “He’s a good friend of mine. He’s a competitor out there. It’s fun to watch, fun to play against him. It’s a pretty funny moment.”
The Islanders were eliminated from playoff contention in the 4-2 loss.
It’s Barzal’s third career fine in the NHL and first this season. He was fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment in April 2021 and $5,000 two months later for cross-checking Tampa Bay defenseman Jan Rutta.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports