Edmonton tied it 5 minutes into the third when Gaetan Haas banked a pass off the side of the net to Nygard for his first NHL goal.

The Kings surged back in front on a power play when Doughty’s point shot ticked off an Oilers’ skate and past goalie Mike Smith.

The Oilers tied it up once again on Nurse’s goal, and capped the scoring on Neal’s power-play goal with 6:32 to go.

Kings: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

