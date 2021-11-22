Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, whose perfect road swing followed a three-game skid.
Connor Hellebuyck had 33 saves for Winnipeg, which lost its third straight and fell to 7-2-1 at home.
Jarry robbed Toninato early in the first, but midway through the period, Toninato ended the goalie’s shutout streak when he got a loose puck and fired in a low shot.
Zucker tied the game with 5:31 left in the second, scoring six seconds after a Pittsburgh power play ended with a high shot that beat Hellebuyck on the glove side.
Hellebuyck was tested early in the third period, turning aside three Pittsburgh shots in the first minute.
It was a rebound that foiled him.
Chad Ruhwedel took a shot from the point and Heinen skated to the front of the net, putting in the rebound for a 2-1 lead at 3:33.
Guentzel added a late empty-netter. He’s on a six-game points streak with five goals and two assists.
UP NEXT
Penguins: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night.
Jets: A three-game trip begins Wednesday at Columbus.
___
