Jarvis helps Hurricanes rally from 2 down to beat Jets 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Seth Jarvis scored on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night. Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who entered the night tied with the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division lead. Captain Jordan Staal added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Jarvis’ score came after he took up position atop the crease as teammate Brendan Smith fired a straightaway shot. The puck hit Eric Comrie in the helmet, then Jarvis knocked off Comrie’s helmet as he reached around to knock the loose puck into the net for the 3-2 lead on a play that ended with Jarvis flat on the ice alongside Comrie after jostling jostling with Nate Schmidt.

The goal stood on a challenge by the Jets for goaltender interference, pushing the Hurricanes to their first lead of the night.

Antti Raanta, pressed into a lead role due to an injury to No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen, made 20 saves for Carolina. The Hurricanes had a 46-22 edge in shots.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor scored first-period goals for Winnipeg. The Jets ended a six-game trip with their fourth straight loss.

Comrie made 42 saves for Winnipeg, including multiple big stops in the second period as the Hurricanes began to control play. But Teravainen’s power-play score in the final minute of the second period gave the Hurricanes a lift after they had done everything that period except find the back of the net.

BAD LUCK

The Hurricanes’ injury report for this one included assistant coach Jeff Daniels. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Daniels needed a few stitches after taking a puck off the head before the team’s morning skate.

In what Brind’Amour called “one of the freakiest things I’ve seen,” the puck apparently had bounced off a crossbar and bounced all the way to hit Daniels near the blue line. Daniels was behind the bench for this one.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Colorado on Sunday in the start of four straight home games to close the regular season.

Hurricanes: At New Jersey on Saturday in the first of three straight road games.

