TORONTO — Jason Spezza re-signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, agreeing to the NHL-minimum $750,000 for next season.The 38-year-old Spezza had 10 goals and 20 assists in 54 regular-season games for his hometown team and added three goals and two assists in seven playoff games.Spezza has 351 goals and 619 assists in 1,177 career regular-season games for Ottawa, Dallas and Toronto. He has 28 goals and 47 assists in 92 playoff games.