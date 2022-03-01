Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored for the Devils, and Nico Daws made 27 saves.
Hughes put the Devils up 1-0 just 54 seconds into the game after a scramble in front of Merzlikins.
Christiansen, an emergency recall from the AHL playing in his third NHL game, pulled Columbus even with about 7 minutes left in the period with a sniper shot from a cross-ice pass from Cole Sillinger. Bjorkstrand then put Columbus ahead with 2:25 left in the first off a one-timer from between the circles.
Jenner capitalized on a two-man advantage and put Columbus up 3-1 46 seconds into the second period for his team-leading seventh power-play goal and 23rd overall.
Hischier pulled the Devils within a goal with 4 minutes left in the second, beating Merzlikins blocker side, but Laine extended the Columbus lead to 4-2 with his 20th goal of the season and 23rd point in the last 14 games.
Zacha made it 4-3 at 7:07 of the third with wrister off the rush, one second after a Columbus penalty expired.
