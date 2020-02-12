“I’m very disappointed and angry today I will not be returning to NBC,” Roenick said. “I’m also grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to share my love, my passion and my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans.”

The longtime NHL player-turned-broadcaster added he won’t be gone for long and said he’d be back “better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey.”

NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely without pay in late December after he made series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

On the podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen where he made repeated references to the NBC Sports anchor’s appearance and joked about the possibility of the three of them having sex together. Later in the interview, Roenick called Sharp “so beautiful” and said: “I’d have to think about it if he asked me. ... I wouldn’t say no right away” and then seemed to contrast Sharp’s appearance with his and Carter’s.

Roenick played 20 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Sharks and Kings before moving into television. He had been an analyst at NBC Sports since 2010.

