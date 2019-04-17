St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Winnipeg Jets (47-30-5, second in the Central Division during the regular season)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the St. Louis Blues in game five of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Jets won the last matchup 2-1 in overtime.

The Jets are 13-12-1 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg averages nine penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Dustin Byfuglien leads the team serving 69 total minutes.

The Blues are 12-9-5 against opponents from the Central Division. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 71 assists and has recorded 91 points this season. Kyle Connor has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 49 total assists and has recorded 77 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has scored six goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, seven assists, two penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, four assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

