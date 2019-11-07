Jets coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Little is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timeline for his return.

Little was injured Tuesday night in Winnipeg’s 2-1 home loss to New Jersey. He was skating behind the net midway through the third period when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers fired a rising slap shot from the point that hit Little on his left side of his head. He was transported to St. Boniface Hospital and needed 25-30 stitches before he was transferred to the Health Sciences Centre’s neurological unit.