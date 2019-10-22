Los Angeles went 22-23-5 in Western Conference action and 14-21-6 on the road a season ago. The Kings averaged 2.4 goals on 28.8 shots per game last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Jets Injuries: None listed.
Kings Injuries: None listed.
