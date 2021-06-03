Evans sustained a concussion. He was not taken to a hospital.
The NHL department of player safety said Schefiele “finishes his check violently and with unwarranted force into Evans, making significant head contact in the process and causing an injury.”
“It is apparent to our department that his intention on this place is to deliver a hard, violent check to an opponent with the outcome of the play and the game already decided,” the department of player safety said.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night in Winnipeg.