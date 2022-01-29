Tarasenko buried a feed from Brayden Schenn on a power play for his 15th goal of the season 6:08 into the first period to put St. Louis up 1-0. It was Tarasenko’s first goal since scoring in the Winter Classic Jan. 1 at Minnesota and made him the fifth Blues player with at least 15 goals this season, joining Brandon Saad, Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou and Ivan Barbashev.