The Jets are 10-6-1 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is sixth in the Nhl recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.
The teams meet for the second game in a row.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 12 goals, adding nine assists and collecting 21 points. Bo Horvat has three goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with a plus-12 in 17 games this season. Mark Scheifele has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.
Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.
Jets: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.