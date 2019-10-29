Winnipeg went 47-30-5 overall and 29-18-3 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Jets recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .911 save percentage.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Ducks Injuries: Ondrej Kase: out (upper body).
Jets Injuries: None listed.
