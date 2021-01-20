Winnipeg finished 11-6-4 in division play and 17-14-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jets were called for 218 penalties last season averaging 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes per game.
The teams play for the second straight game.
INJURIES: Senators: Tim Stutzle: day to day (undisclosed).
Jets: Patrik Laine: day to day (undisclosed).
