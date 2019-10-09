Jeff Skinner also scored and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had two assists, while Carter Hutton stopped 23 shots and improved to 3-0.

Joel Armia scored twice and added an assist in a game the Canadiens rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Ben Chiarot, with the tying goal with 7:06 remaining, also scored for the Canadiens (1-0-2)

Keith Kincaid stopped 34 shots.

The game was decided just as Montreal’s Paul Byron exited the penalty box while serving a slashing penalty.

FLYERS 4, DEVILS 0

PHILADELPHIA — Carter Hart stopped 25 shots for his first career shutout to lift Philadelphia past New Jersey.

Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers, and so did Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier and Travis Konency as part of a three-goal third period in their home opener.

Hart shined in the Philly debut of new coach Alain Vigneault, securing the shutout in his 33rd NHL game.

