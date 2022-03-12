Seattle’s Adam Larsson forced overtime when he redirected a pass by Montreal’s Nick Suzuki into his own net with 2:12 left in regulation. Suzuki got credit for the goal.
Michael Pezzetta and Alexander Romanov also scored for the Canadiens. Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves.
The Kraken took a 1-0 lead in the first period on the penalty kill on another awkward play — this one involving Gourde and Chris Wideman. Montembeault left the puck for his defenseman, but Gourde’s bodycheck made Wideman score into his own net. Gourde was credited with the short-handed goal.
With Montreal trailing by two, the Canadiens cut the deficit 1:04 into the third period when Romanov grabbed a loose puck at the point and beat Grubauer with a slap shot.
It stayed that way until Larsson’s redirection tied it late.
