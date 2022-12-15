The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

John Klingberg scores twice, Ducks beat Canadiens 5-2

December 15, 2022 at 10:12 p.m. EST
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal celebrates with teammates after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL — John Klingberg scored twice and the Anaheim Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.

Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim, Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano added empty-netters and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves. The Ducks improved to 8-20-3, ending a three-game skid.

Cole Caufield had two third-period goals for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 27 shots.

The Ducks entered without a goal in their past two games and a total of eight periods. They changed that with two quick goals late in the first period.

Terry broke through on a power play with 2:32 to go with his 12th of the season, and Klingberg connected 28 seconds later.

After Montreal rallied to tie it, Klingberg restored the Ducks’ lead at 10:55 of the third with a slap shot from the point.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Edmonton on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

