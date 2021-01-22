Adam Brooks scored his first NHL goal, Jimmy Vesey and Mitch Marner added goals and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. Toronto improved to 4-2-0.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots. The Oilers are 2-4-0.
Tavares tipped in his fourth goal of the season, and second in the two-game set with the Oilers, off Marner’s shot after some sustained pressure on the man advantage.
Marner capped the scoring with an empty-net goal.
