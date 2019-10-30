Palmieri scored three goals and Jesper Bratt had two for the Devils. Sami Vatanen scored early in the third period for a 5-3 lead and Cory Schneider had 16 saves.

Johnson’s fourth of the season came from the inside of the right circle.

OILERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, powering Edmonton to the road win.

James Neal and Jujhar Khaira also scored for the Oilers, who had dropped two in a row. Mike Smith stopped 23 shots.

Draisaitl’s second goal, his team-leading 12th of the season, chased Joonas Korpisalo, who had his second lackluster outing in a row. He allowed four goals on Edmonton’s first 12 shots before he was replaced by Elvis Merlikins, who finished with 19 saves.

Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets in their second consecutive loss.

