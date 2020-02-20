Antti Raanta stopped 45 of the Blues’ season-high 46 shots on goal and fell to 13-14-13.

O’Reilly scored on the Blues’ 43rd shot, a backhander with 8 minutes remaining in the third period that caromed off the goal post, hit Raanta in the back, and bounced into the goal. The goal was O’Reilly’s 11th of the season and just his third at home.

St. Louis outshot Arizona 28-12 through the first two periods, including 19-4 in the second.

David Perron appeared to have scored his team-leading 24th goal of the season on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle 9:52 into the second period. However, Arizona coach Rick Tocchet successfully challenged that Jaden Schwartz entered the zone offside, negating the goal.

Arizona was unable to convert on a 53-second, two-man advantage 9:38 into the first period, when Oskar Sundqvist was called for slashing with Justin Faulk already in the penalty box.

Blues D Marco Scandella made his debut with the team after being acquired Tuesday from Montreal for a pair of draft picks. … St. Louis is 15-2-10 in one-goal games. … Arizona was shut out for the fifth time this season. … Arizona allowed at least 40 shots on goal for the fourth time this season.

Coyotes: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Blues: At Dallas on Friday night in first of a two-game trip.

