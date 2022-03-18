Tim Stutzle opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period. Alex Formento iced it with a short-hander into an empty net from behind his own goal line with 2:38 left.

“It’s always good to get a goal in the first period,” Stutzle said. “I think the whole team was really good and we were all together. And what are you going to say about Forsberg. He was unbelievable again and he helped us win the game in the last couple of minutes. It was a great team effort.”

Cam Atkinson scored for Philadelphia in the second period. Jones made 32 saves.

“Forsberg made some really, really good saves,” Atkinson said. “Sometimes you have to tip your cap. I think it came down to execution.”

Stutzle scored midway through the first with a rocket of a shot from the faceoff dot that went over Jones’ shoulder, hit the middle bar inside the net and shot out just as quickly as it had gone in.

Atkinson tied it at 6:10 of the second, tipping a point shot over Forsberg’s shoulder.

One night after playing his 1,000th NHL game, Flyers captain Claude Giroux stayed home in Philadelphia. The 34-year-old forward is expected to be traded before the trade deadline.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host New York Islanders on Sunday.

Senators: At Montreal on Saturday night.

