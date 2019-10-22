Ryan Getzlaf had the lone goal for Anaheim, losers of two straight. John Gibson started and gave up four goals on 19 shots through two periods before being replaced by Ryan Miller, who finished with nine saves.

Rinne denied Ondrej Kase on a breakaway with 2:47 remaining in the first with a glove save. Then at 3:15 of the second, he stopped a penalty shot by Troy Terry.

AD

Josi scored the game’s first goal at 11:23 of the opening period. With Nashville on a 5-on-3 power play, Josi beat Gibson with a wrist shot from the high slot.

AD

Sissons made it 2-0 at 16:19 of the first, converting on a breakaway.

Just seconds after serving a slashing penalty, Sissons chased down a puck at the Anaheim blue line and beat Gibson with a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot high to the far side.

Grimaldi, an Anaheim native, scored his first of the season at 35 seconds of the second period when he redirected a shot off of the stick of Nick Bonino.

Ekholm converted on a shorthanded breakaway at 10:08 of the second.

Getzlaf ended Rinne’s shutout bid at 3:59 of the third, but Arvidsson answered right back 31 seconds later.

AD

Jarnkrok concluded the game’s scoring at 8:19 of the third.

NOTES: Nashville LW Filip Forsberg missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Predators D Ryan Ellis extended his assist streak to five consecutive games. He has nine helpers over that stretch. ... Getzlaf has 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 41 career regular season games played against Nashville. ... The Ducks were 0 for 3 on the power play and are now 1 for 25 on the season.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Dallas on Thursday night.

Predators: Host Minnesota on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD