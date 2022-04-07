Josi, Johansen help Predators rally past Senators 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario — Roman Josi had a goal and two assists and the Nashville Predators erased a one-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday night.
Duchesne had Nashville’s other goal, and Juuse Saros made 28 saves.
Mathieu Joseph and Josh Norris scored for the Senators, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Anton Forsberg made 31 saves.
Norris gave the Senators their first lead at 4:36 of the third period when his pass attempt hit Josi’s skate, came right back to him and then he beat Saros to make it 2-1.
The lead and frustration for Josi didn’t last long as the Predators captain blasted a shot from 10 feet inside the blue line past Forsberg at 7:48 to tie it at 2.
It was a busy first two periods — 81 shot attempts, 42 hits and 32 penalty minutes — but just two goals. That was despite the Senators missing back-to-back break away opportunities in the second period and 1 minute, 16 seconds of five-on-three play spanning the final 30 seconds of the first period and into the second.
The lone goal of the first came on a slow-moving two-on-one during which Duchesne slipped a pass from Mikael Granlund past Forsberg at 8:32 giving the Predators a 1-0 lead.
In the second period, Erik Brannstrom hit Joseph in stride crossing over the Predators blue line, and Joseph beat Saros at 15:32 to tie it at 1.
NOTES: Senators F Cole Reinhardt played in his first NHL game Thursday. ... Norris extended his point streak to a career-high seven games with his goal.
UP NEXT
Predators: Host Florida on Saturday night.
Senators: At New York Rangers on Saturday night.
—
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports