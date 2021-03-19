Adam Gaudette and Nils Hoglander scored in regulation for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots for his eighth victory in nine starts. The Canucks are 16-16-2.
Corey Perry also scored for Montreal, and Allen made 25 saves in his 300th NHL game. The Canadiens are 0-6 in overtime this season.
The teams will complete the two-game series Saturday night.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.