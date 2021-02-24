Kahun sparked the Oilers’ comeback with goals late in the first and early in the third. McDavid tied it at 3 with his 13th goal 4:23 into the third, with this one coming on a power play. Ennis put Edmonton in front with his second of the season at 13:25.
Thatcher Demko made 25 saves for the Canucks, who have just two wins in their last 12 games.
UP NEXT
The teams play again in Vancouver on Thursday.
