Ethan Bear and Vincent Trocheck scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen stopped 18 shots.

The Maple Leafs sported their green and white Toronto St. Pats jerseys — a nod to the franchise’s moniker from 1919 through 1927 — on St. Patrick’s Day.

Called up from the minors last week with No. 1 netminder Jack Campbell out because of a rib injury, Kallgren got his second NHL start in place of the scuffling Petr Mrazek after shutting out the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday night.

All the 25-year-old Swede’s done in his short time on the job is steady a Toronto crease that had been a major issue since Jan. 1 as the Maple Leafs put in their second consecutive solid defensive effort. Kallgren made 35 saves Tuesday to become fourth goalie in franchise history to have a shutout in his first NHL start.

Bear ended Kallgren’s regulation shutout streak at 132 minutes, 12 seconds on a shot through the five-hole that cut Toronto’s lead to 2-1 at 4:09 of the third.

Kase restored Toronto’s two-goal lead with his third goal in three games at 7:20 when he took a sweet saucer pass from William Nylander to bury his 14th.

Andersen played five seasons with the Maple Leafs before departing for Carolina via free agency in July.

