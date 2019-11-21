The Blackhawks have gone 6-4-2 in home games. Chicago has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 80.3% of opponent chances.

The Lightning are 5-5-1 on the road. Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.6 goals on 31.8 shots per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 28 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 17 assists. Alex DeBrincat has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 20 points, scoring seven goals and collecting 13 assists. Victor Hedman has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

