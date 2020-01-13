The Blackhawks are 9-9-3 in road games. Chicago has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 15.4% of chances.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair leads the Senators with 21 goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 32 points. Tyler Ennis has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

AD

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 24 goals and has 57 points. Dominik Kubalik has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Senators: 2-4-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (illness).

Blackhawks: Dylan Strome: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.