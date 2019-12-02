The Blackhawks are 2-3-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Chicago has converted on 13.8% of power-play opportunities, recording 11 power-play goals.

The Blues are 5-1-1 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is seventh in the NHL shooting 10.4% and averaging 3.1 goals on 29.5 shots per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 19 assists and has collected 33 points this season. Kirby Dach has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

David Perron leads the Blues with 27 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 16 assists. Ryan O’Reilly has collected six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Dylan Strome: day to day (concussion), Duncan Keith: day to day (lower body).

Blues Injuries: Carl Gunnarsson: day to day (illness).

