The Jets are 7-5-3 in division play. Winnipeg averages 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Dmitry Kulikov leads them averaging 0.4.

Chicago defeated Winnipeg 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik leads the Blackhawks with a plus-six in 47 games played this season. Jonathan Toews has collected 10 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 52 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 30 assists. Kyle Connor has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

