The Predators are 11-9-4 in Western Conference play. Nashville averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Austin Watson leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Chicago won 7-2. Alexander Nylander scored two goals for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 24 goals, adding 31 assists and collecting 55 points. Dominik Kubalik has recorded five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 15 goals and has 30 points. Roman Josi has collected 16 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Predators: Dante Fabbro: day to day (upper-body), Matt Duchene: day to day (illness).

