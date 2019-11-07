J.T. Miller and Jake Virtanen scored for the much-improved Canucks, who entered on a 5-0-3 run to climb to second place in the Pacific Division.

Chicago’s Corey Crawford made 36 saves. Jacob Markstrom blocked 32 shots.

Shaw’s power-play connection ended his 12-game goal drought. The Blackhawks scored twice with the man advantage for the first time since Feb. 22, a span of 35 games.

Chicago struck early at home following a 1-2-1 road trip.

DeBrincat opened the scoring 6:41 in from high in the slot. After slipping free from rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes, DeBrincat fired as he tumbled and beat Markstrom on the stick side.

Vancouver defenseman Troy Stecher saved a goal when he dropped and blocked Kampf’s point-blank one-timer with about seven minutes left in the period.

Shaw made it 2-0 with 1:17 remaining in the first, just 11 seconds after Miller was sent off for hooking. Shaw one-timed Strome’s feed from behind the net to finish a quick, tight passing play.

Miller deflected in a power-play goal at 1:03 of the second, scoring with just one second left on Jonathan Toews’ slashing penalty. Miller was a parked just left of the net when Elias Pettersson’s pass across the creased caromed in off the shaft of his stick.

Crawford stopped Brock Boeser’s close-in backhander with 8:02 left to preserve the lead.

Kane’s goal, his fifth, with 5:06 left in the third made it 3-1. He beat Markstrom on the glove side with a screened shot from just above the left circle.

Kampf’s short-handed empty netter with 2:07 left gave Chicago a 4-1 lead.

Virtanen deflected Alexander Edler’s shot from the point with 1:01 left to cut it to 4-2, but Saad scored into an empty net with six seconds remaining.

NOTES: Shaw hadn’t scored since connecting twice in the Blackhawks home opener on Oct. 10 versus San Jose. ... Blackhawks rookie F Dominik Kubalik was a healthy scratch after skating in Chicago’s first 14 games. ... Markstrom nearly scored an own-goal about six minutes into the second. He came out to play a loose puck with Strome closing in, but instead of backhanding it behind the net, he hit the side of it.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Winnipeg on Friday.

Blackhawks: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

