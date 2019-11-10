William Nylander scored twice for the Maple Leafs, and John Tavares and Andreas Johnsson added power-play goals in the third as Toronto stormed back with 26 shots in the final period. Auston Matthews had four assists for Toronto, which entered on five-game point streak (3-0-2) and lost in regulation for the first time in two weeks.

Toronto backup Michael Hutchinson stopped 29 shots and remained winless at 0-4-1.

The Maple Leafs took — and the Blackhawks allowed — a season-high 57 shots.

Kane, Chicago’s 30-year-old offensive whiz, has four goals in three games and 11 points in his last six.

The Maple Leafs played without star forward Mitch Marner after he suffered a right ankle injury in the second period Saturday night in a 3-2 home loss Philadelphia. Marner underwent an MRI exam and will be out of the lineup for a minimum of four weeks.

The 22-year-old Marner has four goals and 14 assists through 18 games. He led the Maple Leafs last season with career highs in points (94) and assists (68) and had a career-best 26 goals.

Toronto’s troubles in this one were in its own zone, however. The Blackhawks jumped ahead 3-0 lead on its first six shots and led 4-1 after the first period.

Kane opened the scoring 5:18 in when his centering pass to Dylan Strome deflected in off the stick of Toronto defenseman Cody Ceci.

Dach made it 2-0 at 12:00 when he plowed toward the net and buried a fat rebound from the lower edge of the right circle.

Kane connected again just 10 seconds later for a 3-0 lead. Kane misfired from the left circle, but controlled the puck, cut across the slot and fooled Hutchinson with a backhander.

Nylander trimmed it to 3-1 with 3:31 left the first during a 4 on 4. He grabbed a loose puck from a faceoff, then swept into the slot and beat Lehner between the pads.

Toews’ 4-on-3 power play goal 59 seconds later capped a snappy cross-ice passing sequence and put Chicago in charge 4-1.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Blackhawks 16-15 in a scoreless second. Lehner made rapid-fire, point-blank skate saves on Matthews and Tyson Barrie early in the period to preserve Chicago’s margin.

Toronto pushed back in the third, outshooting Chicago 26-7

Nylander struck again at 2:27 of the third. He skated out of the left corner and beat Lehner with a rising shot on the short side.

Following a faceoff, Taveres stuffed in a power-play goal with 7:19 left to narrow it to 4-3. Lehner stopped Matthews’ high shot from the slot, but Tavares converted the rebound.

Saad’s deflection with 3:34 left made it 5-3, but Johnsson replied during a power play with 42 seconds remaining.

NOTES: Hutchinson entered with a 4-1-1 record, 1.33 goals against average and .961 save percentage in six previous games against Chicago, all while with the Winnipeg Jets. ... Chicago C Ryan Carpenter missed the game due to a death in his family. Dach, a rookie, took his spot in the lineup after sitting on Saturday at Pittsburgh. ... With Marner out, veteran C Jason Spezza was in the lineup after being scratched for three games.

