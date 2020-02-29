Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots.
The Panthers have lost six straight home games. Their last home win was a 4-3 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 16. The Panthers are 0-5-1 at home in February.
Down 2-1, the Panthers tied it when Matheson scored on a wrist shot from the right circle with 1:28 left in the third.
Caggiula broke a 1-all tie after he deflected a shot by Connor Murphy from the blue line and into the net at 6:21 of the second.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead when Hoffman skated in on a breakaway and backhanded the puck past Crawford 4:07 in. Hoffman leads the Panthers with 27 goals.
The Blackhawks tied it at 1 when Toews redirected a shot from above the right circle by Adam Boqvist and into the net at 12:54 of the first.
NOTES: Blackhawks F Brandon Hagel was recalled from AHL Rockford on an emergency basis. ... The game was Panthers coach Joel Quenneville’s second against his former team. Florida won 4-3 in Chicago on Jan. 21.
UP NEXT
Blackhawks: host Anaheim on Tuesday.
Panthers: host Calgary on Sunday.
