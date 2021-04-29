Kessel got the Coyotes on the board late in the first period when Nick Schmaltz’s shot deflected off him and in for his 18th goal. Arizona had an extra skater on the ice for 59 seconds because of a delayed penalty before the goal. It was Kessel’s eighth goal of the season against San Jose, tying a record for the most vs. the Sharks held by Teemu Selanne (1995-96) and Luc Robitaille (1992-93).