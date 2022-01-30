During a stoppage in play in the second period, the Islanders unveiled a plaque honoring former owner Charles Wang, who was the franchise’s majority owner from 2001-16. Wang spent years attempting to negotiate an arena deal with Nassau County politicians. After the team’s lease with Nassau Coliseum expired following the 2014-15 season, Wang kept the Islanders in New York as the franchise reached an agreement with Barclays Center for the team to play its home games there. Wang sold a minority interest in the team to current owners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin in 2014, and two years later they became the majority owners. Wang died of lung cancer on Oct. 21, 2018.