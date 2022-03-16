It came after Boston climbed back from a 2-0 deficit following a pair of goals by Kaprizov. Craig Smith put the Bruins on the board late in the first period, and Brad Marchand’s power-play goal evened the score in the second.

Cam Talbot made 24 saves to get the win. Swayman stopped 30 shots in the loss.

Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon had two assists.

Boston was without captain Patrice Bergeron, who will be out at least two games due to the risk of infection in a previous arm injury.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bruins.

BLUE JACKETS 4, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario — Jack Roslovic scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots and Columbus topped Ottawa to extend its winning streak to three games.

Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly, with an empty-net goal, also scored for the Blue Jackets (31-27-3).

Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg made 32 saves. Ottawa (21-34-5) has lost three straight.

___