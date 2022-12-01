Kaprizov's 3-point game leads Wild to 5-3 win over Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Mats Zuccarello also scored for Minnesota, which has won four of five. Marc-Andre Fleury made 18 saves.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl extended goal streaks for Edmonton, which had won three in a row.
Draisaitl opened the scoring in the first period with his 16th goal, scoring for the fourth straight game. McDavid scored a goal for the third straight game.
Klim Koston scored with four seconds remaining and Jack Campbell stopped 25 shots for the Oilers.
Minnesota took two early penalties, a difficult task against Edmonton’s sixth-ranked power-play unit.
The Wild killed off the first, but Draisaitl scored from a wide angle on the second power play, shooting before Fleury could get across the crease on the cross-ice pass.
The power play was important for both teams. Three of the first four goals in the game were with the man advantage.
Edmonton finished 1 of 3 on the power-play. Minnesota, which entered the game with the league’s 13th-ranked power play, was 2 of 3.
Eriksson Ek scored with the man advantage just 1:51 into the second period, tying the game at 1. Kaprizov’s initial shot was wide and bounced off the end boards right to Eriksson Ek.
McDavid had the first even-strength goal of the game for an Oilers’ lead, but the Wild scored twice before the end of the period. Gaudreau’s go-ahead goal was his fourth of the season with 6:01 left in the second.
After the early penalties, Minnesota clamped down on Edmonton’s explosive offense. The Oilers had just 10 shots through two periods and were outshot 30-21 in the game.
UP NEXT
Oilers: Return home against Montreal on Saturday.
Wild: Host Anaheim on Saturday.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports