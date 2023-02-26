Kaprizov's hat trick lifts Wild over Blue Jackets 3-2 in OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored with 20 seconds left in overtime, completing a natural hat trick and lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Sunday.
The Wild have earned points in eight of their previous nine games (6-1-2), but their offense has been sputtering, averaging just 1.7 goals over their previous 10 contests.
ISLANDERS 4, JETS 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Semyon Varlamov picked up a shutout with a 23-save effort and the New York Islanders handed Winnipeg its third straight loss.
Bo Horvat scored a short-handed goal, and Alexander Romanov, Brock Nelson and Adam Pelech also scored for New York.
David Rittich stopped 20 shots for Winnipeg.
SABRES 7, CAPITALS 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dylan Cozens had the first three-goal game of his career and added an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres won their third straight.
Buffalo had 12 players register at least a point, including Tage Thompson, with his team-leading 40th goal. Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored in a game the Sabres broke open by scoring four times in a seven-minute span in the second period. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 shots for Buffalo.
Alex Ovechkin scored his team-leading 33rd goal and registered his 1,467th career point to tie Stan Mikita for 16th on the NHL list. Dylan Strome and T.J. Oshie had a goal an assist apiece, and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals.
Darcy Kuemper was yanked after allowing five goals on 19 shots with 9:53 left in the second period. He was replaced by Charlie Lindgren, who allowed two goals on 18 shots.
___