Karlsson had two goals and an assist, giving him seven goals and seven assists over the last 11 games for Vegas and a team-leading 23 points.

Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin also scored for Vegas, while defenseman Nate Schmidt had four assists, a new career-high for the defenseman for points in a game.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves to drop to 1-5-0 this season for Calgary, which has never won inside T-Mobile Arena.

BLACKHAWKS 4, SABRES 1

CHICAGO — Patrick Kane extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, and Chicago got its fourth straight win.

Kirby Dach scored twice as the resurgent Blackhawks improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Jonathan Toews added his fourth of the season, and Corey Crawford made 33 saves.

Kane has eight goals and nine assists during a nine-game point streak.

Jack Eichel scored his fifth goal in two days, but banged-up Buffalo lost for the seventh time in eight games. Carter Hutton had 23 saves.

The Sabres played without forward Kyle Okposo, who left the previous game with a possible head injury. Okposo accidentally collided with Ottawa defenseman Ron Hainsey after he got on the ice for a line change.

