Keefe was officially introduced Thursday morning as the 31st head coach in Maple Leafs history. He’s got a long history with general manager Kyle Dupas, who hopes Keefe is the right choice to help Toronto bounce back from a disappointing 9-10-4 start.

Keefe believes it can be done.

“We’ve got a lot of talent and the ability to make life hard on the other team in a lot of ways,” he said. “Focusing on that, we believe, will produce positive results. Because the players are good enough for that to happen.”

Keefe will make his coaching debut during Toronto’s game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

