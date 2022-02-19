With the win, Los Angeles moved into a tie for third place with Edmonton (57 points) in the Pacific Division. Vegas is alone in second with 60 points.

Pacioretty opened the scoring when he gathered a loose puck just to the right of Quick, spun perfectly, and found the back of the net for a power-play goal, making it 1-0 at 8:11 of the first period. The goal ended a 147:57 scoreless drought for the Knights, who were shut out in their previous two games.

William Karlsson keyed the next score, creating a turnover in the neutral zone, and finding Jonathan Marchessault at the blue line. Marchessault skated into the zone and fed Smith, who one-timed it over Quick to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.

The Kings didn’t take long to answer, as Athanasiou created his own breakaway when he flipped the puck past defenseman Nic Hague, broke free and skated in on Brossoit, and went backhand-forehand to cut Vegas’ lead in half with his 99th career goal.

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson was called for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the first period for tripping Matt Roy, giving the Kings a power play at puck drop of the second. And Los Angeles didn’t let the opportunity pass, as Kempe fired far side from the left circle, beating Brossoit in the top corner to knot the game at 2-all.

Pacioretty put Vegas back on top at 6:33 of the second when he fired a wrist shot on net from the edge of the circle. After hitting the post, the puck redirected off Quick’s back and trickled over the goal line.

Once again, the Kings tied the game when Viktor Arvidsson led Danault perfectly, springing him through a pair of Knights for a quick break to beat Brossoit glove side, making it 3-3 with 2:43 left in the middle period.

