NOTES: Washington forward Tom Wilson missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury. He was at Sunday’s morning skate but wore a non-contact jersey. He’s been placed on injured reserve. ... Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway was activated from the COVID-19 list. He assisted on Schultz’s goal. … Linesman Julian Fournier was unavailable for the game, which was officiated by two referees and one linesman. … The Kings placed forward Phillip Danault on the COVID-19 list.