Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, and Matt Murray made 26 stops.

In the opener Monday night, Ottawa overcame a 5-1 deficit in a 6-5 overtime victory. The teams will wrap up the series Thursday night.

Not long after a Toronto power play ended, Kerfoot fished a puck out of a scramble in front of Murray following Muzzin’s initial shot for his third goal of the season.

AD

Toronto opened the scoring at 4:32 of the second on Matthews’ 13th goal in his last 12 games. Moments after Joe Thornton had one of his own waved off for the second time in the game — a high stick on this occasion — Matthews took a pass from Justin Holl and rifled a one-timer past Murray.

AD

Tkachuk tied it with 1:22 left in the second for his fifth of the season and 100th NHL point.

PANTHERS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game midway through overtime to lift Florida past Carolina.

Huberdeau also had an assist to help the Panthers improve their franchise-best road start to 5-0-1. Alex Wenneberg and Juho Lammikko — with his first in the NHL — added goals, and Chris Driedger made 32 saves.

AD

Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho and Vincent Trocheck scored for Carolina, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 2, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT — Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for his first career shutout and fellow rookie Philipp Kurashev scored a pretty goal in Chicago’s victory over Detroit.

The Blackhawks are 4-0 against the Original Six rival Red Wings this season. They have won three straight overall and six of their last seven.

Alex DeBrincat added an empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining.