This was the first meeting between the teams since the Stars eliminated the Predators in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Nashville on the scoreboard first, as Dan Hamhuis fired a shot from just inside the blue line that was deflected by Watson from the slot at 1:04 of the second period.

AD

The Stars roared back with four goals in the period.

Comeau tied it at 4:46 as he skated 1-on-1 through the left circle and beat Rinne to the stick side for a short-handed goal.

AD

Hintz put the Stars ahead for good as he scored five-hole from the slot at 6:40.

Oleksiak made it 3-1 with 7:42 left in the middle period as he skated across the crease and backhanded it past a diving Rinne on his glove side for his first of the season.

Cogliano ended the scoring with a wrist shot in heavy traffic to beat Rinne from close range with 3:51 to go in the period.

NOTES: The Central Division foes will meet at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas Jan. 1 for the Winter Classic. ... The Predators recalled F Colin Blackwell from Milwaukee of the AHL. F Daniel Carr was reassigned. ... Nashville’s Mikael Granlund has a lower body injury and is day-to-day. ... Mattias Ekholm sat out the game due to illness for the Predators. ... Radulov’s two assists extended his points streak to four games and gave him 10 points in his last 10 games. ... Hintz extended his team lead in goals to 12. ... Khudobin’s saves total was one short of his season high.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Edmonton on Monday night. Predators: At the New York Rangers on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD