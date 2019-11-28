Derick Brassard scored for the Islanders, who went 0-2-1 on their three-game California road trip. Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves, his first regulation loss in 10 starts.

It was the second straight regulation loss for the Islanders after setting a franchise record by earning a point in 17 straight games. New York was 15-0-2 in that span before losing 3-0 at Anaheim on Monday night.

Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead with 3:43 left in the second on Carter’s first power-play goal of the season by tipping Michael Amadio’s shot from the point over Varlamov. It was the Kings’ third power-play goal in four games. They had seven goals with the man-advantage in their first 21 games.

Roy made it 3-1 at 10:19 of the third on a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Blake Lizotte for his second of the season.

Alex Iafallo added an empty-netter with 2:07 left to cap the scoring. He has four points in the past two games.

The Islanders went in front 1 -0 at 8:46 of the first when Brassard tipped Scott Mayfield’s shot from the blue line and sent it bouncing under Quick.

The Kings took over the scoring after that as Brown tied it 1-1 at 9:46 by sneaking a sharp-angle shot from the left circle under the crossbar.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched D Nick Leddy after he aggravated a previous injury against the Ducks on Monday, coach Barry Trotz said. ... New York also scratched F Otto Koivula and F Ross Johnston. ... Kings F Trevor Lewis returned after missing eight games because of a lower-body injury. ... Kings D Alec Martinez was placed on injured reserve. Martinez had surgery to repair his right wrist after he was cut by a skate against San Jose on Monday.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

Kings: At San Jose on Friday.

