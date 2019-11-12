LOS ANGELES — Left winger Ilya Kovalchuk was a healthy scratch for the Los Angeles Kings against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night, and general manager Rob Blake refused to say how long the veteran will be out of the lineup.

Sportsnet Canada reported the team has informed Kovalchuk that he is being benched for an extended period. The 36-year old Russian had two goals and four assists in Los Angeles’ first four games but has only one goal and two assists in the past 13.